Adoni: Nara Lokesh promises youth to restore all suspended schemes

Adoni (Kurnool) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has transformed Andhra Pradesh into ganja capital instead of job capital of India. During face-to-face interactive session with the students of Nagalapuram village in Adoni on Thursday, Lokesh said that reimbursement fee dues of students were not cleared which forced the college managements to exert pressure on them. He said Jagan also cheated the unemployed youth in the name of issuing mega DSC. However, the government not even issued any recruitment notification for Group-2 jobs and the jobless youth complained that they are forced to migrate to faraway places searching jobs from Adoni, Lokesh said.

The Yuga Galam padayatra has entered Adoni mandal and the party leaders Meenakshi Naidu and others gave a grand welcome to Lokesh.

The students even complained that there was no security for women in the Jagan government. The students also said that they were facing huge problems for not having a degree college. They asked Lokesh to resolve all their problems that are being faced in Jagan government.

After hearing their grievances, Lokesh promised to resolve all their issues once TDP forms government in the state.

He assured the youth that the TDP will restore all the suspended schemes soon after the party comes to power. He also promised to clear all the fee dues in a single settlement pertaining to the students. The TDP leader also assured youth they will fill up government posts after giving notification every year. Teachers' posts would be filled through DSC besides Group 2 posts. He was also assured to construct a Government Degree College in Adoni.