Harassed by police, leader commits suicide in Baran

Kota: A man allegedly committed suicide in Baran district and left a suicide note in which he blamed the police and a local politician for “harassment”, officials said on Wednesday.

Shubham Saxena’s (30) family staged a protest outside the mortuary and refused to take the body for last rites, demanding action against the accused, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when he was found hanging from the ceiling, Circle Inspector at Baran City police station, Ramvilas Meena said.

He left a two-page suicide note in which he blamed the accusing of harassing him by making false cases against him, at the direction of the former head of Baran municipal council and some other people, the CI said. Former state minister Pramod Jain Bhaya joined the aggrieved family in their protest and said that BJP leaders were harassing Congress workers in the area.

Meena said Shubham had three cases running against him including thrashing and robbery by the former head of Baran Municipal Council, Kamal

Rathore and a local contractor, Om Prakash Gurjar. Shubham had secured an interim bail from the Rajasthan High Court.

He was also arrested for disrupting public peace a few days ago, Meena added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.