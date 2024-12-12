CM: Bypass to be constructed to decongest traffic in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the central government has granted in-principle approval for the construction of the Kurukshetra bypass, which will soon begin. The construction of this bypass will not only benefit the residents of Kurukshetra but also people from neighboring regions, ensuring better connectivity and improved infrastructure in this sacred land.

The Chief Minister was addressing the heads of pilgrimage sites at the 48-Kos Teerth Sammelan during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Sh Shyam Singh Rana, Tanzania Tourism Minister Smt Pindi Chana, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister also urged the heads of all the pilgrimage sites along the 48 Kos Parikrama to come forward and help make Kurukshetra the cleanest place in the country. He emphasized that if we work together, this religious region spanning 48 Kos can undoubtedly become a leader in cleanliness across the nation.

Saini said that our aim is to launch a pilgrimage route for the 48 Kos Kurukshetra land, similar to the 84 Kos Yatra of Brij.

In addition, a train service will be introduced to connect Kurukshetra with Lord Shri Krishna’s city of Mathura and the holy city of Haridwar.