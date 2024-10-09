Live
- Former AIIMS Director Dr. P Venugopal passes away
- Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building
- Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
- Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29
- Nala connecting Pedda Cheruvu & Kotta Cheruvu shrinks to a drain
- Preparations for CM’s visit reviewed
- Govt to boost fishermen economically: MLA Ilayya
- Hyundai Tucson Performance Review: Power, Efficiency, and Driving Experience
- Pawan Kalyan attends workshop in Vijayawada on Industrial Development and Environmental Protection
- Securitisation volume surges to Rs 70,000 cr in Q2 FY25, vehicle financiers propel growth
Just In
Adoni: One dies, 8 hurt as van hits auto-rickshaw
Adoni (Kurnool district): One person died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that occured at Halvi village in...
Adoni (Kurnool district): One person died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that occured at Halvi village in Peddakadabur mandal of Adoni constituency in Kurnool district on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Veeresh (14), a resident of Basaladoddi village. According to information, an auto-rickshaws carrying passengers was going from Basaladoddi village to Adoni. When the auto reached Halvi village, the driver slowed down due to potholes on the road. At the same time a Bolero van loaded with cotton bags which was also heading towards Adoni hit the auto from the rear end at a high speed.
Due to the impact, the auto-rickshaw overturned and 14-year-old Veeresh died on the spot. Eight others sustained injuries in the mishap. All the injured were rushed to Adoni government general hospital for treatment. Peddakadabur police station Sub-Inspector Niranjan Reddy is investigating the case.