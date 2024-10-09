Adoni: One dies, 8 hurt as van hits auto-rickshaw

Adoni (Kurnool district): One person died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident that occured at Halvi village in Peddakadabur mandal of Adoni constituency in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Veeresh (14), a resident of Basaladoddi village. According to information, an auto-rickshaws carrying passengers was going from Basaladoddi village to Adoni. When the auto reached Halvi village, the driver slowed down due to potholes on the road. At the same time a Bolero van loaded with cotton bags which was also heading towards Adoni hit the auto from the rear end at a high speed.

Due to the impact, the auto-rickshaw overturned and 14-year-old Veeresh died on the spot. Eight others sustained injuries in the mishap. All the injured were rushed to Adoni government general hospital for treatment. Peddakadabur police station Sub-Inspector Niranjan Reddy is investigating the case.