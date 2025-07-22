Adopt eco-friendly practices, farmers urged

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha emphasised the importance of using green manure and organic fertilisers as sustainable alternatives to chemical fertilisers for enhancing soil fertility.

Speaking at an awareness event held at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate on Monday, he urged farmers to adopt eco-friendly farming practices to ensure long-term productivity and economic benefit.

As part of the initiative, the District Collector formally unveiled a poster promoting the use of green and organic manure. Addressing the gathering, he stated that excessive use of chemical fertilisers has led to soil degradation in many areas. He noted that cultivating green manure crops can significantly reduce the need for chemical inputs - by as much as 25% - while the application of organic fertilisers can cut chemical usage by 10%. This not only revitalises the soil but also contributes to better crop yields and reduced cultivation costs.

The Collector encouraged farmers to increase the use of green and organic fertilisers as a means to achieve both environmental sustainability and economic resilience. Joint Collector Dr B Navya, district revenue officer C Venkata Narayanamma, district agriculture officer Varalakshmi, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, special deputy collector Venkateswarlu, and other officials attended the programme.