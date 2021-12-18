Adopt new technology to make agriculture viable: Minister Kanna Babu

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and HorticultureK Kanna Babuon Friday urged the farmers to adopt modern technology of farming to get more yield with less investment and to make agriculture viable.

He inaugurated Agri Technology-2021, a three-day conference held at Lam Farm Agriculture Research Centre at Lam in Guntur.

Speaking on this occasion, he said AP is in the second place in the country in implementing the latest technology in agriculture and stressed the need to assess the changes in agriculture to change the crop pattern.

He recalled that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras for the convenience of farmers to give necessary suggestions.

He added that equipment used for agriculture, agriculture products, seeds, agriculture systems will be explained to the farmers during the three days programme. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to provide online marketing facilities to farmers, he said, explaining the facilities provided by the government to farmers.

He recalled that the government is giving input subsidy to the farmers, providing free crop insurance besides providing seeds and fertilizers on subsidy.

Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar urged the farmers to cultivate crops which will give more yield with less investment.

ANGRAU vice-chancellor Janaki Ram and AP State Agriculture Mission chairman MVS Nagi Reddy stressed on need to implement the new systems in agriculture to make it viable. District Collector Vivek Yadav, Agriculture scientists Trimurthulu, Rambabu, Ratna Prasad, joint director of agriculture Dr Vijaya Bharati, were among those present.