Adopt paperless services,industries Minister directs GGH

Kurnool: Industries Minister TG Bharath has directed Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) officials to implement comprehensive paperless services at the earliest. He insisted that all diagnostic tests and medicines be provided within the hospital and no patient be referred outside under any circumstances, emphasising the government’s commitment to quality and timely healthcare.

Chairing the Development Committee meeting at Kurnool Medical College on Monday, the Minister ordered immediate integration of NextGen software across all departments. He instructed NIC DIO Praveen Reddy to ensure availability of computers, printers, and trained staff, and arrange training programmes to enable smooth transition to digital operations for greater transparency and efficiency.

The Minister revealed that Kurnool Medical College alumni practising abroad have pledged Rs 50 crore for a Knowledge Centre. He directed authorities to allocate land and urged faculty and students to extend full cooperation. To ensure uninterrupted power supply, he ordered APSPDCL to deploy a dedicated electrical engineer and mandated automatic generator switch-over during outages to protect critical services.

Bharath sought detailed reports on ICU air-conditioning maintenance, procurement of computers and printers, OTS machine for the eye hospital, release of Rs 20 crore for the cancer hospital, patient-attendant rest house by Power Grid Corporation, anaesthesia workstations, and roster-based recruitment.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateshwarlu updated Minister Bharath on progress, including vehicle parking, CCTV installation, oxygen pipeline works, construction of a 50-bed critical care ward, arrival of two dialysis machines, functional canteen and RO plants, and measures to prevent animal intrusion.

Medical College Principal Chitti Narasamma and several senior medical officials participated in the meeting.