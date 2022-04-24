Adopt sustainable methods for achieving quality yield: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has called upon the farmers to adopt sustainable methods for achieving quality yield in farming sector.

Distributing paddy harvesting machines to farmers under the YSR Yantra Seva Pathekam at Devunikadapa village on Saturday, he said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy gave top priority for agriculture by considering it as priority sector.

As part of it, the government offered huge subsidies during the regime of YSR on various machines to ease the burden of labour, he said and added now, Jagan was following the same guidelines of his father and introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendram's, where farmers can avail all facilities.

He said farmers would get Rs 8.5 lakh subsidy against total cost of Rs 30 lakh on paddy harvesting machine. Mayor K Suresh Babu, Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman N Prasad Reddy and District Agriculture Officer Nageswara Rao were present.