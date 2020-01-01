Adu Dhabi court fined a man Dh20,000 for commenting his ex-wife as monkey on Social media

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi court has announced the huge fine to a man for mocking his ex-wife on social media. The court has uplifted a Dh 20,000 fine order by the lower court against the convicted man. As per the details disclosed to the court, the accused made a mocking post of his ex-wife by stating that she resembled a monkey whom he asked to "go away".

"Finally, I am relieved; let this monkey go to hell," the woman told the court while commenting on the satirical poem her ex-husband posted on social media to "disgrace and defame" her.

The victim woman also said that her ex-husband uses to send abusive messages, photos and videos on her WhatsApp and over unable to tolerate his harassments she approached the court.

However, the accused denied sending any such abusive messages to his ex-wife. Based on the evidence produced by the victim, including the WhatsApp messages he was found guilty.

With this, the Abu Dhabi court has penalized the man with a fine of Dh 20,000. Dissatisfied over the verdict, he moved to the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation which upheld the ruling to pay the fine, along with the court and lawyer charges.