Advanced Science & Technology Museum, a new tourist spot

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the museum in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the museum in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath lays foundation stone for the museum to be built at Kailasagiri
  • The state-of-the-art museum will be set up at a cost of Rs 4.69 crore Central funds

Visakhapatnam: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Advanced Science and Technology Museum is going to be a significant tourist spot in Visakhapatnam.

Laying the foundation stone for the museum to be built at Kailasagiri here on Tuesday, he said the state-of-the-art museum would be set up at a cost of Rs 4.69 crore Central funds and Rs 93.80 lakh from Science City of Andhra Pradesh.

He informed that the construction of the museum will be completed within a year and it will be brought as a new attraction for tourists arriving in Visakhapatnam from different states.

Amarnath mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on developing the region on all fronts. He briefed that a 3D art gallery, silicon museum and many aspects related to solar space technology would be incorporated in the museum.

Further, the minister informed that the museum is being built to empower students and youth with emerging technology. Amarnath explained that an ocean deck project is being set up near MGM Park to attract tourists. Six beaches along the coast of Visakhapatnam have already been beautified, he added.

MLC Varudhu Kalyani, CEO of Science City of Andhra Pradesh Konda Jayarami Reddy, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, VMRDA joint commissioner V Ravindra, secretary D Kirti were present.

