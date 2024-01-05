Advantage TDP as YSRCP shifts sitting MLA in Rajam

Srikakulam: The SC reserved Assembly constituency Rajam seems to have become a ground for experiments for the ruling YSRCP.

YSRCP sitting MLA Kambala Jogulu has been shifted to Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district and in his place a new candidate Tale Rajesh has been named as the candidate from here.

Congress candidate Kondru Murali Mohan represented the constituency in 2009 elections by defeating TDP candidate and former Speaker Kavali Pratibha Bharathi. In 2014 and 2019 elections, YSRCP candidate Kambala Jogulu defeated the TDP candidates and got elected as MLA twice.

Initially in 1952 elections, it was Honjaram Assembly constituency. Later in 1995 it was reorganised as Unukuru Assembly constituency and in 2009 the constituency was made Rajam Assembly constituency.

YSRCP MLA Kambala Jogulu has good grip over the constituency. The party’s new candidate, Rajesh, is a doctor by profession and he is son of former TDP MLA Tale Bhadrayya. For more than 15 years, Bhadrayya has been out of active politics and his son Rajesh joined the YSRCP and is supported by senior YSRCP leader and Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu. Chinna Srinu is a relative of Minister for Education Botcha Satyannarayana.

But these developments in YSRCP could turn beneficial for TDP candidate Kondru Murali Mohan in Rajam constituency.