Has Allu Arjun Set his Fee at Rs 150 Crore for 'Pushpa 2'?

Allu Arjun, a superstar in Telugu cinema, has seen his paycheck skyrocket ever since the blockbuster success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Before ‘Pushpa,’ he was a household name in Telugu and Malayalam movies, but his fame wasn't quite as widespread across the rest of India.
‘Pushpa,’ however, was a game-changer. Released nationwide, the movie became a massive hit, breaking box office records and capturing the hearts of audiences all over India. The film's fever pitch hasn't cooled down a bit, with the recently released teaser for ‘Pushpa 2’ only adding to the excitement.
This phenomenal success has had a dramatic impact on Allu Arjun's earning power. Before ‘Pushpa,’ his pay was mainly based on his popularity within the South Indian film industries. Reports suggest he received a cool 100 crore rupees (a massive sum!) for his role in the first ‘Pushpa’ movie. That already solidified his status as a major star in South Indian cinema.
But Pushpa's reach extended far beyond its regional roots. The movie's success propelled Arjun to national recognition, solidifying him as a bankable star across the entire country. This newfound pan-India appeal has translated into a significant boost for his asking price. Rumors suggest that ‘Pushpa 2’ will see him command a staggering 150 crore rupees! This incredible sum reflects the immense value he now brings to a project as a major Bollywood player.