Advantages of quantum computing, applications highlighted

Visakhapatnam: V Maheswara Rao, a renowned expert in quantum computing and cryptography and founder and CEO of Quinfosys, delivered a talk on ‘quantum computing and its applications’ at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience as chief guest, Dr Rao emphasised the transformative potential of quantum computing in diverse fields. Highlighting its impact on the financial sector, he explained how quantum computing can enhance trading strategies and accurately price complex financial products. By leveraging quantum bits for faster data processing, traders can analyse market data in real-time, enabling quicker and more profitable decision-making.

Dr Rao further elaborated on quantum computing’s promising applications in healthcare, noting its ability to accelerate drug discovery and development. This breakthrough could significantly shorten timelines and reduce research and development costs, revolutionising patient care. In addition, he highlighted the advantages of quantum technologies in weather and climate prediction.

Quantum computers can process complex climate models and massive datasets faster and with greater accuracy compared to classical computers. This capability enables the detection of subtle weather patterns and simulation of atmospheric conditions with enhanced precision, leading to improved forecasts for extreme events and long-term climate trends.

Dr Rao stated that India is moving steadily towards realising a quantum internet and satellite-based quantum communication system by 2030. The event was presided over by the institution’s School of Science Dean S Ananta Ramakrishna. Computer Science Department head T Umadevi along with other senior faculty members participated.