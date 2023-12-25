Advocates on relay fast against AP Land Titling Act

Vijayawada: The members of the Bezwada Bar Association continued the relay hunger strike on the fourth day on Sunday demanding repeal of the AP Land Titling Act-2022 immediately. The advocates said that the impugned enactment is taking away the inherent rights of people and rights enshrined in the Constitution against the interest of people.

Former president of Bezwada Bar Association Somu Krishna Murthy said that the Land Titling Act is against some Acts enacted by the Central government. Moreover, the Act is the open violation of various sections in the Registration Act and Limitation Act. He demanded immediate repealing of the Act.

Advocates Somu Krishna Murthy, JR Satyanarayana Prasad, Pilla Satyanarayan, TV Ramesh Kumar, A Sudha, K Raviteja, A Harsha Vardhan, Mohammad Ghouse participated in the relay hunger strike on Sunday.

Vice-President of Bezwada Bar Association Puppala Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Jannu Sridhar, advocates Umamaheswara Reddy, Koneru Jayaprabha, U Sunila, Barre Srinivasa Rao, Anil P, Giri Prasad, Nettam Prasad, P Ramu, Ravuri Chunav, Allam Padmanabham, Battula Sai, Namala Koteswara Rao, ASS Ramprasad, Arigala Raja, Gottipati Ramakrishna Prasad and others also spoke.