Advocates to boycott courts today

Vijayawada: A fact-finding committee investigated the police brutality incident on April 24 in Aitha Nagar, Tenali. The committee included AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association; Pichuka Srinivasarao, president of the APRC; Prabhakar, president of the Tenali Bar Association; Y Siva Surya Narayana, president of the Guntur Bar Association; Lakman Farwalet, secretary of the APCAR; and advocates Sagar and Mahmood Ali, among others.

Upon their visit to Aitha Nagar, Tenali, on Tuesday, the committee members found that a lawyer from the Guntur Bar Association was among the victims.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the police unjustly filed cases against the victims and resorted to a brutal lathi charge, taking the law into their own hands.

Considering this a clear violation of human rights, the committee expressed solidarity with the victims. In response, AK Basha called for a boycott of court duties by all bar associations and courts in Krishna district on Friday.

The Guntur Bar Association and Prakasam District Bar Association also announced their participation in the court boycott.

Furthermore, they issued a press statement condemning the police high-handedness and demanded justice for the victims, along with punishment and suspension of the involved police personnel.