Adyanotsavalu commenced at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Korukonda: Adyanotsavalu commenced amidst chanting of Vedic mantras in ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple by the Archakas under the aegis of temple hereditary trustee SP Rangaraja Bhattar here on Tuesday. The celestial fete will be held till March 3.



As part of it, Garuda Vahana Seva was held on Tuesday night and later the priests invited the Lord to the hilltop temple. The priests Pedapati Giridhar and Vadapalli Naga Charyulu carried Tirdham pot from Pushkarini to the temple. Meanwhile, the sacred chariot brought out from its shed in connection with auspicious Bhimshama Ekadasi.

Former MPTC K Chakrpani, temple staff Ravi and others were present.