Agile INS Androth epitomises indigenous solutions, innovative tech

Visakhapatnam: With over 80 per cent indigenous content, extremely agile and manoeuvrable INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), joins the Eastern Naval Command on October 6 (Monday) at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The indigenous content of the INS Androth underscores the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions plus innovative technologies.

Designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters, the vessel which is 77-mm in length and displacing about 1,500 tonnes is a state-of-the-art submarine hunter fitted with advanced weapons, sensors and communication systems. Equipped with technological advanced machinery and control systems, it enables to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision and can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters.

Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, the vessel’s capabilities extend to maritime surveillance, search and rescue, coastal defence missions and low intensity maritime operations making it a versatile platform for littoral operations.

The commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant boost to the navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation and capability enhancement. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth is a testimony to India’s growing maritime self-reliance. Christened after Androth, the northernmost island of Lakshadweep group, the name was chosen for its strategic importance in India’s maritime domain.

Presided over by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the ceremonial event was held in the presence of senior naval officers and officials from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, among others. Upon commissioning, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC was given a detailed briefing about the construction journey, newer indigenous capabilities of the ship. Interacting with the commissioning crew of the ship and the GRSE officials, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar congratulated them for their committed efforts towards deploying INS Androth in a time-bound manner.

Marking a significant milestone in India’s naval modernisation journey, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), country’s largest steelmaker, supplied the special grade steel required for INS Androth.

Notably, SAIL supplied the full quantity of special grade steel, including HR sheets and plates, for the eight ASW-SWC, including Arnala and Androth. The steel was sourced from SAIL’s plants located in Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela.