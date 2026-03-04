Telangana SSC exams Hall Tickets likely to be released tomorrow

The hall tickets for the 10th class public examinations for the academic year 2025-26 across Telangana will be issued on Thursday, 5th March. The State School Education Department will oversee the arrangements for this process.

This year, the department has decided to distribute hall tickets in three different methods. Students can access their hall tickets via the secondary board’s official website, receive them through WhatsApp messages sent to their parents' mobile numbers, or collect printed copies from their respective schools.

The move comes in response to recurring complaints from private schools, which have sometimes failed to hand over hall tickets to students due to fee arrears. Students will be permitted to sit for the exams using any of the hall tickets they possess at the exam centres.

The 10th class examinations are scheduled to take place from 14th March to 16th April. Around 5,28,248 students are expected to appear for the exams across the state.