Agniban Rocket Launch Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues

The highly anticipated Agniban rocket launch from Sriharikota has once again been postponed, marking the fourth delay since April 7. Scheduled to take place this morning at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAAR), the launch was thwarted by technical problems that surfaced before the scheduled launch time on Tuesday morning.

The private rocket, Agniban, has been the subject of much excitement and anticipation, with many eagerly awaiting its successful launch. However, the persistence of technical issues has continued to push back the experiment time and time again.

Despite the setbacks, the team of scientists and engineers at SHAR remain committed to resolving the technical problems and ensuring a successful launch in the near future.