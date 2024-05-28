Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Agniban Rocket Launch Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues
The highly anticipated Agniban rocket launch from Sriharikota has once again been postponed, marking the fourth delay since April 7.
The highly anticipated Agniban rocket launch from Sriharikota has once again been postponed, marking the fourth delay since April 7. Scheduled to take place this morning at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAAR), the launch was thwarted by technical problems that surfaced before the scheduled launch time on Tuesday morning.
The private rocket, Agniban, has been the subject of much excitement and anticipation, with many eagerly awaiting its successful launch. However, the persistence of technical issues has continued to push back the experiment time and time again.
Despite the setbacks, the team of scientists and engineers at SHAR remain committed to resolving the technical problems and ensuring a successful launch in the near future.
