Live
Just In
AG&P Pratham conducts emergency mock drill
To enhance emergency preparedness and response, AG&P Pratham, a leading entity in Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector, successfully conducted Level 3 Mock Drill.
Tirupati : To enhance emergency preparedness and response, AG&P Pratham, a leading entity in Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector, successfully conducted Level 3 Mock Drill. The drill simulated a CNG leakage scenario at the company’s COCO station in Gajulamandyam of Renigunta mandal on Saturday, wherein a vehicle carrying a mobile cascade of CNG had a gas leak from a cylinder valve. The primary aim of the drill was to raise awareness about Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and assess effectiveness of response mechanisms in both pre- and post-emergency phases.
During the drill, Gajulamandhyam SI Sunil emphasised importance of adequate awareness about gas leakage and fire hazards for everyone. He, along with firemen and factory workers, stressed the need for precautions in the event of accidental gas leaks and fire accidents, especially when a CNG vehicle is on the road with a gas load.
AG&P Pratham organized this mock drill to create awareness and educate the public on how to act in case of gas leakage and fire accidents. Key members of the AG&P Pratham team, including Deputy Regional Head Sandeep Mistry, Operations Manager D Srinu and Security Officer Sabari Babu were present to evaluate the gas leakage emergency mitigation techniques as per the ERDMP plan.