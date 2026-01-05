Apple’s $50 Billion iPhone Exports Signal New High for Make in India Electronics Push

India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing powerhouse received a major boost in 2025, with Apple exporting iPhones worth over $50 billion from the country. The milestone was confirmed by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav, who described it as a landmark moment for the Make in India initiative and India’s transition towards a producer-led economy.

Taking to X, Vaishnav endorsed a report by a famous publication, highlighting Apple’s growing manufacturing footprint in India. He wrote, “In a major milestone for PM @narendramodi Ji’s 'Make in India' and our quest to become a producer economy, Apple ships $50 billion worth of mobile phones in 2025.” In rupee terms, this figure translates to approximately Rs 4.51 lakh crore, underscoring the scale of the achievement.

The pace of growth has been particularly striking in the current financial year. According to reports cited by the minister, Apple exported around $16 billion worth of iPhones from India in the first nine months of FY 2026 alone. Since joining the government’s smartphone Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 2022, Apple has rapidly expanded its local manufacturing and export operations, making India a key pillar of its global supply chain.

Beyond export numbers, Apple’s manufacturing presence has also delivered significant employment gains. The company is estimated to have generated over 3.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs across its ecosystem. India currently hosts five iPhone assembly plants—three operated by Tata Group and two by Foxconn—supported by a network of nearly 45 component and supplier companies, many of them micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The PLI scheme has played a central role in attracting global electronics giants to India. While Samsung reportedly exported devices worth nearly $17 billion between FY 2021 and FY 2025, Apple’s accelerated expansion has emerged as a standout success story, reinforcing confidence in India as a reliable manufacturing base.

Apple’s achievement also reflects a broader transformation underway in India’s electronics sector. Vaishnav pointed out that the country has seen unprecedented growth over the past decade. He noted, “Electronics production has increased 6 times in last 11 years. And electronics exports have grown 8 times under PM Modi Ji’s focused leadership.” Electronics products have now become one of India’s top three export categories, extending well beyond smartphones.

The momentum is being driven by diversification across the value chain. According to the minister, India is currently supporting “46 component manufacturing projects, laptop, server, and hearable manufacturers,” strengthening domestic capabilities and reducing import dependence. Looking ahead, the next phase of growth will be powered by semiconductors, with Vaishnav confirming, “Four semiconductor plants will start commercial production this year.”

Together, Apple’s record exports and the rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing signal a decisive shift in India’s role within the global tech ecosystem—from a consumer market to a critical production and export hub.