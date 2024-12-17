AGP sets new record in fertiliser cargo

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) sets a new record in fertiliser cargo by successfully offloading 19,199 MTs of urea discharge from MV ALTUS within the first 24 hours of its berthing.

The achievement underscores the port’s commitment to operational excellence and efficient cargo handling. The record-breaking discharge was made possible through the strategic utilisation of mobile harbour cranes, hoppers, and warehouses.

The port’s continuous investment in infrastructure and technology, coupled with its focus on safe and efficient operations have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Adani Gangavaram Port’s integrated approach, which includes seamless connectivity with railway facilities, ensures the swift and reliable transportation of fertiliser cargo to farmers across the region. Speaking on the occasion AGP management said, “This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to continuously enhancing our operational capabilities to provide efficient and reliable services and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy.”