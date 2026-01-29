AGPL bags ‘Safety Excellence Award’

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port received the prestigious ‘Safety Excellence Award’ (platinum category) from the Green Enviro Foundation at its second Annual Green Enviro Summit & Excellence Awards held in Goa. The recognition reflects the AGPL’s unwavering commitment to workplace safety, operational excellence and sustainable practices.

The port has consistently implemented advanced safety protocols, cutting-edge technologies and employee-centric programmes to ensure a secure and efficient working environment.

Over the past few years, AGPL has earned several national accolades for safety and sustainability. Regular safety audits and training programmes to foster a culture of safety among employees and stakeholders, deployment of advanced fire safety and emergency response mechanisms for rapid incident management, integration of technology-driven safety solutions to monitor and mitigate operational risks effectively were among the key safety initiatives adopted by the AGPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The award is a true milestone for the group.

This recognition highlights our relentless pursuit of zero-harmoperations and a culture of safety first, creating a secure workplace for our team, partners, and the communities.”