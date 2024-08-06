Live
- MoU signed for $5mn investment in WE Hub
- Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
- Quick response by police saves youth’s life
- From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana
- CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi
- Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition
- Devara's Second Single ‘Chuttamalle’ Soars with Over 11 Million Views on YouTube
- Hiroshima Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Observance of the 79th Anniversary of World War II Atomic Bombings
- Anand Mahindra to take charge as Chairman of Skills University
- Narasaraopet: Books distributed to college students
Just In
Agri dept expedites issuse of CCR cards
Rule of written agreement has become a hurdle for identification of tenants as landlords are reluctant to provide copies of required documents
Srikakulam: Agriculture department officials are issuing Crop Cultivator Right Cards (CCRC) to tenant farmers in the district at a brisk pace. In the wake of beginning of kharif season, CCR cards are is essential to farmers to get subsidy on seeds and fertilisers.
During kharif season, various crops including paddy are being cultivated in an extent of more than 5.50 lakh acres across the district. In the wake of migration, most of the lands are being cultivated by the tenant farmers.
During last year, CCR cards were issued to 7,816 tenant farmers in the district. This year, against the target of 9,450, so far 8,668 farmers were issued cards.
Before 2019 for issuing of CCRC Village level meetings were conducted and identified tenant farmers. In 2019 YSRCP government introduced and implemented Crop Cultivators Rights Act (CCRA).
According to this Act, written agreement between landlord and tenant farmer. Along with the agreement, Aadhar cards, both of landlord and tenant farmer, Pattadar Passbook, 1B RoR and Adangal/Pahani copies of the landlord should be enclosed. With this condition, most of the landowners are reluctant to enter into agreement with the tenant farmer and also not willing to enclose land documents.
Against this backdrop, most of the tenant farmers are cultivating lands with oral agreement, which makes it difficult to them to obtain cards.
“We are creating awareness among land owners on CCRC as these are only for cultivation and do not confer any right or title to the tenant over the land,” said joint director for agriculture K Sridhar.