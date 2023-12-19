  • Menu
Agri minister inaugurates multi-purpose agri godown

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy laying foundation for the construction of Lord Ganesh and Mahalakshmi temples in Vilukanipalli village on Monday
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy laying foundation for the construction of Lord Ganesh and Mahalakshmi temples in Vilukanipalli village on Monday 

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated multi-purpose agriculture godown at Vilukanipalli village of TP Guduru mandal on Monday

TP Guduru(Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated multi-purpose agriculture godown at Vilukanipalli village of TP Guduru mandal on Monday. Later addressing the gathering he said that his government is giving top priority for cultivation to promote the living standards of farmers.

Reminding that during the regime of previous TDP government, farmers incurred huge losses as they had to sell their produce immediately after harvesting due to lack of godown facility, the Minister claimed that the YSRCP government had noticed this problem and decided to construct multi-purpose agriculture godowns as per the farmers’ requirement at several places in the district. He urged farmers to utilise Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to get quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at subsidy rates. The government has been spending huge amounts for providing infrastructure facilities like link roads, drains, drinking water facility etc in every village, he added.

Minister Kakani laid foundation for the construction of Lord Ganesh and Mahalakshmi temples to be constructed with TTD funds at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in the village.

