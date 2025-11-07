Ahuda chief, VC receive petitions

Anantapur: Ahuda Chairman TC Varun said that a special grievance is being chaired to resolve the issues arising within the scope of Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

In the grievance programme on Thursday, Ahuda Chairman Varun, Vice Chairperson and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma received several petitions on various issues.

Speaking on the occasion, they advised the petitioners not to give petitions related to revenue issues in Ahuda Grievance. They instructed the officials to resolve the issues within Ahuda immediately. Later, in a review meeting held with the AHUDA officials, MIG layouts, construction of pink toilets, Penugonda central lighting, swimming pool in Anantapur and various development issues were discussed at length.

Chairman Varun and Vice Chairperson Shiva Narayana Sharma instructed the AHUDA officials to complete the development works discussed in the review meeting at the earliest. Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishaq, Executive Engineer Dushyant, Jyoti, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary and others participated in the programme.