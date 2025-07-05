AI, departmental coordination key to curb tax evasion: Keshav

Anantapur: State finance minister Payyavula Keshav emphasised the need for real-time GST data access across states to effectively curb tax evasion and implement best practices using Artificial Intelligence and inter-departmental coordination. He was speaking during a virtual meeting of the Committee of Ministers on GST Reforms, formed by the Central government.

The prestigious committee met virtually on Friday, with the session chaired by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, from the NIC building in Anantapur collectorate. Other members who participated included Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Chhattisgarh finance minister Om Prakash Choudhary, Gujarat finance & energy minister Kanubhai Desai, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Tamil Nadu HR & finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, Telangana finance & planning Mmnister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Payyavula Keshav.

The meeting focused on, SGST and IGST collections, Identifying and curbing GST tax evades, Eliminating tax leakage, improving overall GST collections, discussing best practices from different states, the role of e-way bills, vehicle data, FASTag integration, and data analytics in enforcement.

Each participating state presented their initiatives via PowerPoint. Andhra Pradesh showcased its innovative AI-powered solutions, AI-enabled apps for GST officers, automated verification allowing instant download of 37 GST returns, a comprehensive digital platform called ‘Jnanakshetram’ for SOPs, analytics, and enforcement strategies

Keshav noted that the discussions were productive, especially in sharing enforcement models and data analytics practices across states. He emphasised that live access to GST intra-state and inter-state data, powered by AI, would significantly enhance enforcement and system transparency. Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, who convened the meeting, concluded by affirming that the session was fruitful and that broader, more detailed discussions would continue in the next meeting.