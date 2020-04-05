Aid will be given to 9 lakh in Nellore district: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that 9 lakh people in the district are being paid financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 each. He also said that there is no problem for Personal Protective Equipment, Ambulances, Isolation Wards and the medical services are providing to the patients as per protocols.



The Minister inspected the conditions in the Covid Regional Centre on Saturday along with the Minister for Industries and IT M Goutham Reddy and said 31 patients are now being treated in the isolation ward.

He said they had made arrangements for serving the patients at Narayana General Hospitals with 500 beds. He also said the representatives of the World Health Organisation visited the GGH and observed the protocols being followed there. They also assured to provide support for equipment, the Minister added.

Anil Kumar appealed to the people to maintain physical distance till April 14 along with voluntary self-quarantining at their residences. Officials have made adequate supply of vegetables and other essentials during lockdown time. District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu, Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Nuda Vice-Chairman T Bapi Reddy, District Coordinator of Health Services Dr L Chennaiah, and others were present.