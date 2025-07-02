AIIEA celebrates 75th Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam: The All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) celebrated its 75th Foundation Day in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Established as a collective body of employees from various private insurance companies, AIIEA has not only emerged as a strong collective force fighting for the rights of insurance employees but also stood as a moral benchmark for its commitment towards the society.

Founded on 1st July 1951, the association earned a unique and distinguished place in the history of Indian labour movements.

Those who took part in the celebrations recalled that AIIEA has consistently fought for employment rights in the insurance sector such as fair wages, job security, provident fund, gratuity, leave entitlements and sick leave. “One of its landmark achievements is securing pension rights for insurance employees. It has also led sustained national-level agitations to resist the privatisation of public sector giants like LIC and GIC, thus preserving them as public assets,” they underlined.

During the meeting, general secretary of the Visakhapatnam division G Varaprasad reaffirmed AIIEA’s commitment towards its founding values of justice, equality, secularism and democracy.

In her address, president of the division Kameshwari emphasised that no other organisation stands equal to AIIEA in its principles, unity and integrity.