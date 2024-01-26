Live
Just In
AIIMS at Mangalagiri observes National Voter Day
Vijayawada: AIIMS at Mangalagiri observed National Voter Day here on Thursday. Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar addressed MBBS and B.Sc (Hons) Nursing students who are first time voters.
The Union Minister emphasised the importance of voting the right candidates for vibrant democracy and development of the country.
She also interacted with the students on the better use of digital technology for self-development & motivated the students to become health care warriors of the country. She also issued voter identity cards to few MBBS students.
Dr TS Ravi Kumar, President, AIIMS Mangalagiri , Director & CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Madhabananda Kar, Dr Sreemanth Kumar Dash, Dean Academics, Dr Desu Rama Mohan, Dean Exam, Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Dean Research, Dr Vineet Thomas Abraham Medical Superintendent, Col Shashikanth Thumma, Deputy Director (Administration) were present. Later, she took review on the progress of AIIMS Mangalagiri project and expressed happiness over the progress and suggested to take the institute to next level.