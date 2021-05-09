AIIMS-Mangalagiri offers telemedicine services

Guntur : All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri introduced telemedicine services in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases, according to its director Dr Mukshesh Tripati.

He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the AIIMS, Mangalgiri for the convenience of people.

For ENT related problems, patients can contact cell no 9494906407, for general medicine 9494908526, general surgery 949490- 1428, gynaecologist 949490-7302, paediatrics 9494902674, dentist 949490-2674, ophthalmology 949490-5811, dermatology 949490-8401, psychiatrist 9494730332, general medicine 949490-8320. For general enquiry, contact 94939065718 and 8523007940.

For tele-medicine services, people may contact from 9am to 11 am, from Monday to Saturday for registration. MukshekhTripati urged the people to avail the tele-medicine services and cooperate.