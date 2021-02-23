Aiming for Guinness World Record : Artist starts largest makeup painting

Nellore: Local artist Shiak Ameerjan, who wants to achieve the Guinness World Record, on Monday started Largest Makeup Painting (73.4 square-meter-long) spending more than 100 hours on the Save Trees concept at Rainbow School in the city. The painting work will continue till February 28.

Ameerjan said 10 artists from the USA painted art for 56.5 square meters in 2013 in a span of 16 days and achieved the Guinness World Record.

Now, Ameerjan says he had obtained permission from the Guinness authorities for taking up the challenge following the guidelines in a span of 100 hours with the theme, Save Trees.

Gazetted officers, jury, and other evidence are being prepared for completing the task, he said. Ameerjan earlier bagged 45 awards including the India Book of Record and Limca Book of Records twice.