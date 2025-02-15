AIR-Kurnool to celebrate Radio Kisan Day today

Kurnool: Recognising the importance of radio in reaching farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, launched Kisan Vani in 2004 under the Lab to Land initiative.

Marking the launch of Kisan Vani, February 15 is observed as Radio Kisan Day every year. This year, All India Radio, Kurnool, will host an event, in which Dr V Lakshmana Naik, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (AP Community Managed Natural Farming); and Dr M Johnson, Associate Director of Research at Regional Agricultural Research Station (SCARS, Rainfall Zone) and Head of Plant Pathology at the University will participate as distinguished guests.

Additionally, District Agriculture Officer PL Varalakshmi and District Veterinary Officer Dr G Srinivas will attend as honorary guests. Farmers from across the district are encouraged to participate in the event to gain insights into advanced agricultural techniques.

In an official statement on Friday, Programme Assistant Director at AIR Kurnool Devara Botla Murali has invited farmers to attend and benefit from the discussions on modern agricultural practices.