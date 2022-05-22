Air pollution levels rise in Anantapur

Anantapur: The real-time air quality index (AQI) in Anantapur city is 89 (poor) now. The current concentration of PM 2.5 at Anantapur is 33 (µg/m³). The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 25 µg/m³ as the threshold concentration of PM2.5. Currently, the concentration is 1.32 times the recommended limit.

Generally, the air quality at in the undivided district of Anantapur starts deteriorating in late October. The winters are the worst-hit season in terms of air pollution. The worst air quality index reported on Friday was 81 at 12:33 PM during last 24 hrs. For tiding over poor air quality in the city, one should wear a good N95 mask when you go outdoor until the AQI is improving upto moderate range. Office going people should avoid personal vehicles and use public transportations or carpooling to lessen impact of air pollution upon them. Retired Environmental engineer Sada Siva Rao told The Hans India that the apex court guidelines on monitoring air quality was given in the context of the Delhi pollution crisis.

The primary causes of outdoor air pollution are solid, liquid particles called aerosols and gases from vehicles emissions, construction activities, factories, burning stubble & fossil fuels and wildfire. Main causes of indoor air pollution are harmful gases from cooking fuels (such as wood, crop wastes, charcoal, coal and dung), damp, mould smoke and chemicals from cleaning materials.

Indoor air pollution in Anantapur is as dangerous as outdoor pollution, because the air pollutants come inside the houses or buildings through doors, windows and ventilation.

To beat air pollution, one must use an air purifier or fresh air machine at home or office indoor and close all the doors, windows and ventilations when the outdoor AQI in the city is very high. Proper ventilation is highly recommended only when outdoor air quality is improving and moderate AQI range.

An AQI is used by government agencies to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. AQI information is obtained by averaging readings from an air quality sensor, which can increase due to vehicle traffic, forest fires, or anything that can increase air pollution. Pollutants tested include ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, among others. Public health risks increase as the AQI rises, especially affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular issues. Doctors treating respiratory diseases warn against exposure to road and traffic pollution in busy locations of the towns and cities. Many are developing respiratory problems. The AP Pollution Control Board must monitor pollution levels and air quality and to advise stakeholders on preventive steps.

The National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP) is a nationwide programme headed by the Central Pollution Control Board whose purpose is to monitor levels of key air pollutants, report violations, and conduct research on pollution trends. NAMP monitors levels of SO2, NO2, Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM), and Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM / PM10) at 342 operating stations in 127 cities across India.

The NAMP publishes a list of cities that violate air quality standards, MoEP announced the expansion of monitoring to include PM2.5 at select locations in major towns.

Sources in pollution control board office revealed that they conduct tests of pollution levels and air quality levels, on request from members of public and in the event of sensing increased pollution levels.