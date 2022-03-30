Airport employee dies in a road accident in Visakhapatnam

An airport employee was killed in a road accident in front of the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Sheelanagar of Visakhapatnam on Monday. The matter came to light late. According to the father of the deceased, shipyard employee Jerrypotula Rammohan, Jerrypotula Harmohan (28) who lives in the shipyard quarters, is a Customer Air India Services Officer at Visakhapatnam Airport. Father Rammohan Rao set off on a two-wheeler to drop her off at the airport on Monday.



At around 11 am, an RTC bus coming from behind collided with their two-wheeler near a divider opposite the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Sheelanagar. As a result, the two fell on the road and the bus tire hit Harika's head while Rammohan Rao was left with minor injuries. Colleagues who identified her as an airport employee by uniform rushed her to the airport hospital. However, doctors confirmed that she was already dead.

SI Ramesh collected the details and registered the case and shifted the body to KGH for postmortem. The deceased's father was in tears that Harika had to go for an interview on Tuesday at the Madras airport for something better than his current job. Harika is survived by husband.