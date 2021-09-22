AISF-AIYF state-level workshop starts today

Ongole: The educational, scientific and political training classes for the students and youth leaders will be conducted at the state-level workshop being organised at Kothapatnam from Wednesday to Monday, announced All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state president Lenin Babu.



Speaking at the press meet held by the All India Students Federation and All India Youth Federation (AISF-AIYF), at the Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday, Lenin Babu announced that the state-level workshop will be inaugurated by an MP from Kerala, Binay Vishwam, while the CPI national secretary K Narayana, state secretary K Ramakrishna, AIYF general secretary R Tirumalai, Telangana MLC Gorati Venkanna, cine artists Madala Ravi, R Narayana Murthy and others will be participating. He said that several subject experts will also join them in the workshop for six days to train the 600 plus delegates from all 13 districts.

He announced that to protect from coronavirus and to improve immunity, they will be conducting sessions of yoga in the morning and drill in the evening, along with cultural programmes and science shows in the evening at the Madala Rangarao auditorium. He said that in the workshop, they are going to discuss various issues being faced by the students and youth across the country and will try to get a solution in the way to bring social and political change.

Lenin Babu said that education, medical services and employment are basic rights for everyone, but education and hospital services have become a business now. He said that though if someone is able to get education, the State and Union governments are failing to provide employment. He said that while the governments are not calling for recruitment, the Union government is busy disinvesting and privatising the railways, airports, BSNL, LIC and other public sector units, with the support of State governments. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fill all vacancies in the government but announced only 10,143 jobs instead of 2.35 lakh jobs. He said that they will discuss these issues and anti-youth policies by the governments in the workshop.

AIYF state vice-president Nagaramudu, AISF state vice-president Johnson Babu, state assistant secretary Sivareddy, AIYF district secretary Anand Babu, AISF district president Ramanjaneyulu, secretary Lakshmareddy and others also participated in the press meet.