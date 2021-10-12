AKNU to set up Skill Development College in Kakinada

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagnnatha Rao said that a Skill Development College will be set up at MSN Campus, AKNU, Kakinada soon.

To enhance and improve the skill development of students, they are establishing a Skill Development College to be aligned with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

He said that an MoU will be signed with AP State Skill Development Corporation to impart the skills to the students. He said the courses offered by the Skill Development Centre would be of great benefit, if there were courses related to the skills required by various companies in the Godavari districts.

He said that Campus Special Officer Dr M Kamalakumari will be overseeing the procurement of space and arrangements related to Skill Development College.