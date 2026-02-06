‘Aksharandhra’ aims to make Anantapur a fully literate dist: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Thursday said the State government’s flagship Aksharandhra programme is being implemented with the objective of eradicating illiteracy completely in the district.

The Collector stated that a target has been set to make 1,25,578 people literate during the current academic year.

He visited the Adult Education Centre at Munna Nagar in Anantapur city and reviewed the progress of the programme.

Explaining the implementation strategy, the Collector said beneficiaries and voluntary teachers have been identified through departments such as DRDA, DWAMA and MEPMA.

Under the programme, 37,500 members of Self-Help Groups under MEPMA, 62,500 beneficiaries through DRDA, and 25,000 wage seekers under NREGS have been enrolled. The selected learners are being provided 100 hours of training covering reading, writing and basic arithmetic, including addition and subtraction.

Teaching is being carried out by government-recognised voluntary teachers, supported with textbooks, worksheets and video-based learning modules.

The Collector said pre-final assessments will be conducted in the last week of February, followed by the final FLNAT examination on March 29, to be organised by NIOS, New Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of adult literacy, he said education improves confidence, enhances awareness of government welfare schemes and positively influences children’s education.

He called upon officials, voluntary teachers, NGOs and public representatives to work in coordination to raise the district’s literacy rate and achieve the goal of making Anantapur a fully literate district.

Officials from the Adult Education Department, voluntary teachers and learners attended the programme.