AKU warns against fake appointment letters
Ongole: The Registrar of Andhra Kesari University (AKU) has issued a warning about fraudulent recruitment activities targeting unemployed youth.

In a statement released on Friday, Registrar Prof B Haribabu revealed that unidentified individuals have been creating and distributing fake appointment letters, falsely claiming to offer government jobs through various educational bodies including the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, University Grants Commission, and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. The Registrar emphasised that no government recruitment has taken place at Andhra Kesari University since its establishment.

He urged young job seekers to remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.

The university has filed a formal complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, requesting a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible for creating and distributing these fake appointment letters.

