Alert driver averts bus fire tragedy in Pattikonda

Attikonda (Kurnool district): A major accident was averted on Saturday when a private travel bus caught fire near Pattikonda town in the district. The incident occurred near the Urukunda Eeranna Swamy temple while the Karnataka-based private bus was en route from Mantralayam to Bengaluru. The bus, bearing registration number KA 25 D 4503, suddenly caught fire, causing panic among passengers. According to local sources, the alertness of the bus driver prevented a potential tragedy. The driver noticed smoke and flames emanating from the radiator area and immediately stopped the vehicle.

Acting swiftly, he ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before the fire intensified. Preliminary information suggests that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit near the radiator section of the vehicle.

Upon receiving information, the Pattikonda fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within a short time. Thanks to the timely response of both the driver and the fire personnel, no injuries were reported.

Local residents confirmed that all passengers escaped unharmed, while the bus sustained partial damage.