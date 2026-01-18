BJP govt hiked Rail Budget for Assam five times compared to Congress regime, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised previous Congress governments for allocating "low budget" for the railway networks in Assam.

He said, "When Congress was in power at the Centre, Assam received only about Rs 2,000 crore in the rail budget, whereas under the BJP government, this has been increased to nearly Rs 10,000 crore annually, five times more."

PM Modi stated that this enhanced investment has led to large-scale infrastructure development, with new rail lines, doubling and electrification, boosting railway capacity and passenger facilities.

The Prime Minister announced the launch of three new train services from Kaliabor, marking a significant expansion in Assam's rail connectivity.

He said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will connect Guwahati to Kolkata, making long-distance travel more comfortable, while two Amrit Bharat Express trains will cover important stations across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, directly benefiting lakhs of passengers.

PM Modi underlined that these trains would connect Assam's traders to new markets, provide students with easier access to educational opportunities, and simplify travel across different parts of the country.

He remarked that such connectivity expansion builds confidence that the Northeast is no longer on the margins of development, no longer distant, but close to the heart and close to Delhi.

PM Modi remarked that the greatest pain of the Northeast has always been distance - the distance of hearts and distance of places.

He said that for decades, people of the region felt that development was happening elsewhere and they were being left behind, which affected not only the economy but also trust.

He highlighted that the BJP, through the governments at the Centre and State, have changed this sentiment by prioritising the development of the Northeast.

He noted that work began simultaneously to connect Assam through roadways, railways, airways and waterways.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore.