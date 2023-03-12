All arrangements in place for elections

The district administration has made extensive arrangements including logistics and others to conduct elections for Graduate Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district. Around 58,502 graduates are enrolled to cast their votes around 72 polling stations are made ready for polling. Collector A Surya Kumari said the entire district is divided into 13 routes and appointed the route officers for each route and three distribution centres are made ready to distribute poling material for the staff.





The material will be distributed on March 12 and RTC busses are being used to ply the staff and material. Around 72 micro observers and reserve staff also made ready. The election commission has allotted 229 ballot boxes for the district and the district level officers have received the ballot papers too. A control room has been set up at collector's office to wmonitor the election process. Barricades, first aid kits, drinking water and other faculties are provided at all polling stations. The collector A Surya Kumari conducted review meet with SP M Deepika, Joint collector Mayur Ashok and other district officers.









All set for polls in Srikakulam

All required arrangements have been made for MLC election for local bodies and Uttarandhra graduates constituencies. Elections will be held on March 13 from 8 am to till 4 pm and counting will be held on March 16 for both the constituencies. A total of 776 voters will cast their votes for local bodies' constituency and 52,100 voters for Uttarandhra graduates constituency in Srikakulam district. Web cameras will be installed to record polling process at polling centres. Flying squad deployed at centres. Voters need to carry identity proof. In the wake of MLC elections polling weekly grievances resoling event 'Spandana' was cancelled on March 13 in the district, said collector Shrikesh B Lathkar. On Saturday, district officials organised an awareness meeting with prime political parties YSRCP and TDP leaders regarding the polls.