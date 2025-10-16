All arrangements in place for success of PM’s visit

Kurnool: Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure the grand success of the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit, said Prime Minister’s Programme Special Officer and senior IAS officer Veerapandian. He briefed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu through a video conference from Vijayawada on the ongoing arrangements in the erstwhile Kurnool district.

During the review meeting on Wednesday, Veerapandian explained in detail the arrangements being made at the public meeting venue, including the design of the backdrop, helipads for the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, and other logistical plans. He informed the Chief Minister that a full-scale rehearsal was being conducted on Wednesday.

He also gave details about the public amenities being arranged, including drinking water facilities and free meal distribution for attendees.

District Collector Dr A Siri provided a comprehensive update to the Chief Minister on the progress of infrastructure works. She said that three helipads for the Prime Minister and two for the Chief Minister have been fully completed, along with 100% of barricading work.

The Collector also highlighted the installation of toilets, power supply, help desks at the parking areas, sound system testing, drinking water supply, and ambulance deployment. Additionally, a 20-bed hospital and a 10-bed hospital with specialist doctors are being set up to address any medical emergencies during the event.

District SP Vikrant Patil briefed the Chief Minister on the security measures being implemented for the Prime Minister’s visit. Senior IAS officers Dinesh, Vijaya Sunitha, Dilli Rao, Shauryaman Patel, Joint Collector Noorul Kamar, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, Sachin, and other officials participated in the video conference. The district administration assured that all arrangements will be in place to ensure a smooth and secure programme during the Prime Minister’s tour.