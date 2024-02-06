All courses to be streamlined at BRAU

Live
New V-C says transparency will be improved to root out corruption
Srikakulam: K R Rajani, first woman vice-chancellor (VC) for Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) Srikakulam, who assumed office recently said all science, arts, commerce, engineering and law courses will be streamlined soon with a specific time frame and examinations wing also will be revamped to release results fast by implementing transparency at all levels.
She shared her ideas and plans on improvement of the university with The Hans India. “All the courses in the university will be strengthened by providing facilities by acquiring sufficient funds from the government, which is needed to attract more students for all courses,” she said. Rajani said transparent methods will be implemented in all departments and at all levels within the university campus to eradicate corruption to make the BRAU No 1 in the state.
She said they were planning to organise proper training for all teaching and non-teaching staff in the university to discharge their duties effectively in future and to provide more qualitative education to students of all departments here. These training camps will help to utilise internal human resources effectively.