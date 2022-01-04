All efforts made to set up steel plant in Kadapa soon: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the government is making all efforts for the establishment of steel plant in the district soon. Laying foundation stone a slew of developmental works including the construction of CC roads and drainage canals along with Mayor K Suresh Babu at 37th division here on Monday, Basha said the government has already completed necessary formalities related to basic infrastructure like allocation of land, water, power, road and rail connectivity for establishing the steel plant.

He said the inauguration YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub (Electronics Manufacturing Cluster) at Kopparthi Industrial area reflects that the government committed to industrial development in the district. To overcome traffic problem in the city, he said it has proposed to construct 16 roads apart from Yerra Mukka Palle- RIMS road, Railway Station Road and remaining were under progress in various stages.

37th Division Corporator Srivani, Corporators Shafi, Ajmatullah, Mallikarjuna, Ramlakshman Reddy and Corporation officials were present.