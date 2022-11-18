All eligible to get houses in Venkatagiri: Kakani

Nellore: Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing K Govardhan Reddy informed that every eligible person will get housing in Venkatagiri constituency, which is part of Nellore Urban Development Authority. The Minister appreciated the efforts of legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for merging the constituency in NUDA limits.

The Minister along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy participated in various programmes in Sydapuram mandal of Venkatagiri constituency on Friday. They performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of MPP building complex with an estimated cost of Rs 1.60 crore, modernisation of roads with Rs 45 lakh, construction of AMC godowns with Rs 1.70 lakh and farmers produce collection centre with Rs 15 lakh.

The Minister said that MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy had focused on the development of the Venkatagiri constituency and strived hard for getting Rs 55 crore for development works in Sydapuram mandal. He explained that the government has been implementing welfare schemes and giving top priority to development in the state. He added the legislators have been getting a good response from the public for their works during Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma announced the digging of 10 bores with a cost of Rs 10 lakh to Sydapuram Mandal. MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy informed that nearly 75 per cent of vehicles are moving between Podalakur and Sydapuram without having valid permits for mining operations and asked the minister to direct the officials to check their credentials. He explained local people were facing troubles with the vehicular movement of trucks carrying 30-60 tonnes of materials on the road and lamented that mining contracting agencies have not been following guidelines.

He said that the state government has provided welfare schemes worth Rs 675.62 crore to 2.77 lakh population and appealed to the Minister to sanction funds for the construction of the compound wall to a Primary Health Centre located in Sydapuram which is ready for inauguration. The MLA asked the Tirupati MP to develop the Gudur-Rajampeta road as a National Highway considering the traffic movement on it. AMC Chairman Ramana Reddy and others were present.