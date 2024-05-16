All Eyes on EC. Will it suspend AP CS ?

All eyes are now on the meeting of full Election Commission to held at 3.30 pm. This meeting is going to be a unique one as the Chief Secretary of AP and DGP who was recently appointed will appear to give a personal explanation on the post poll violence in the state and why the administration failed to take preemptive measures and also failed to control the violence.

This is the first incident in the recent past where these two top officials have been summoned. There are allegations that though top police officials gave instructions in places like Macherla, the lower level officials worked as coverts and gave information to the ruling party and did not act in time.

The CS and DGP who reached Delhi this morning are consulting SC advocate Ranjit who handles cases pertaining to YSRCP on the explanation they need to give to ECI. It may be mentioned that CS is due to retire in two months time and hence feels that any punitive action could leave a mark on his long career.