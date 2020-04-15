All passenger train services cancelled till May 3

Visakhapatnam: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services remain cancelled till May 3.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division G Suneel Kumar said the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue to operate.

All counters for ticket booking for unreserved ticket system and passenger reservation system will remain closed till further orders.

He said full refund will be given for ticket cancellation. The refunds would be automatically remitted by the railways online to the customers' account while those who have booked across the counters, refund can be collected till July 31.