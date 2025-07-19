All poll promises will be fulfilled: Narayana

Anantapur: Ministerfor Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Ponguru Narayana stated that the coalition government was dedicated to fulfilling the promises made to the people during the elections. He emphasised that several key promises under the ‘Super Six’ initiative were being implemented one after the other.

Large-scale welfare and development programmes are actively underway.

Addressing the media at the Legacy Dumping Yard in Gooty Road, Anantapur, the Minister said, “As per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, all legacy waste dumps in the State will be cleared by October 2.” He further noted that after assuming power, the government abolished the garbage tax imposed by the previous administration.

On Friday, Dr Narayana, along with local MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad and District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, inaugurated the waste processing unit developed at a cost of Rs 12.217 crore for Anantapur cluster (covering 6 ULBs), focusing on zero residual legacy waste management through bioremediation and biomining. They also unveiled plaques for road and drainage works worth ₹1.70 crore funded by general municipal grants. The Minister also participated in a tree plantation drive at the site.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Narayana criticised the previous government for leaving behind 85 lakh tonnes of untreated legacy waste and Rs 10 lakh crore in debt. He praised CM Naidu‘s vision and recalled his earlier implementation of Clean & Green initiatives during the united Andhra Pradesh era. He said that despite the availability of modern equipment and Central support, the previous government neglected solid waste management.

The Minister reaffirmed the State government‘s resolve to eliminate all 85 lakh tonnes of legacy waste within a year. He said that so far, 55 lakh tonnes have been cleared and the remaining 30 lakh tonnes will be removed over the next three months with accelerated action. “Several companies have come forward to support this massive cleanup,” he added.

Specifically addressing Anantapur, he noted that a company named JIGMA was handling 6,000 tonnes of waste daily. The Anantapur dump yard still holds about 1.65 lakh tonnes, which is being cleared at the rate of 4,000–6,000 tonnes per day. He mentioned that the 12.3-acre dump site will soon be transformed into a public park. Highlighting the government’s welfare focus, he stated that the NTR Bharosa pension scheme has been expanded, and under the ‘Talli ki Vandhanam’ initiative, Rs 10,000 crore was distributed in a single day to school-going children, with Rs 15,000 allocated per child. Despite financial constraints, the government is taking all measures to implement its manifesto promises.

He also mentioned: Free LPG cylinders (three per year) for poor women, disbursement of Rs 20,000 to farmers in collaboration with the Central government, free bus travel for women starting from August 15, expansion of Anna Canteens in urban areas to address hunger.

It has been proposed to provide tap water connections for every household under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

The Minister assured that 100% of the election promises would be fulfilled. He stressed the need to attract industries to improve the State‘s economy and revenue. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh have been making efforts in this regard, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad said the state is adopting foreign-model waste-to-energy plants and that the foundation was laid for drainage and CC road works in seven divisions of Anantapur. He accused YSRCP leaders of corruption while failing to clear 3.30 lakh tonnes of waste. He said, “We are solving a 30-year-old issue by clearing 1.68 lakh tonnes of waste at a cost of ₹12.27 crore. By October 2, the dump yard will be fully cleared.”

The MLA also urged Minister Narayana to release special grant funds. “Earlier, Rs 30 crore was sanctioned, but only Rs 4 crore worth of works were executed. The remaining ₹26 crore should be released,” he said, appealing for special focus on backward Anantapur district.

The program was attended by AP Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav, AHUDA Chairman T.C. Varun, Anantapur Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy and others.