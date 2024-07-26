Live
Just In
All schemes for SC/STs junked by YSRCP govt will be restored: Dola
Social welfare minister Baa Veeranjaneya Swamy says the previous govt dropped 25 welfare schemes meant for SCs and STs
Vijayawada: Minister for social welfare Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the previous YSRCP government dropped 25 welfare schemes benefiting SCs and STs. He said all the schemes will be restarted again.
Replying to a question raised by MLA Giddi Satyanarayana in Assembly on Thursday, the minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived SC/STs by cancelling several welfare schemes during his five years rule. “The YSRCP government failed to fill SC, ST back log posts, did not implement new industry policy for SCs and STs, did not implement reservation in medical seats. It also stopped payment of additional Rs 50,000 sanctioned by TDP government for construction of houses by SCs and STs,” he said.
Veeranjaneya Swamy said the YSRCP government had failed to follow rule of reservations in promotions and stopped development of Amaravati capital which made the SC/STs to revolt against the YSRCP government.
He said that the previous TDP government implemented a number of welfare schemes for the benefit of SC/STs during 2014-19. He promised to relaunch all the welfare schemes withdrawn by the YSRCP government.